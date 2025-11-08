Larson scored two goals on five shots in AHL Bridgeport's 6-2 win over Springfield on Friday.

Larson has three goals over his last three games. The 24-year-old winger looks to be getting a bit more comfortable in his first full AHL season. He's at five goal, two helpers and 36 shots through 11 contests so far. He's on a one-year, entry-level contract, so he'll need to show well to keep the Islanders' interest heading into 2026-27.