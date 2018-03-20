Islanders' John Tavares: Back at center
Tavares will return to his natural center position versus the Penguins on Tuesday, Jordan Lauterbach of Newsday reports.
The experiment of Tavares playing left wing actually only lasted a few shifts. Once the Isles got behind by two goals, coach Doug Weight put Tavares between his usual linemates, Josh Bailey and Anders Lee. That trio is expected to remain together on the Isles top line versus Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
