Play

Islanders' John Tavares: Bags two apples in losing cause

Tavares dished out a pair of power-play assists in Thursday's 7-6 loss to Tampa Bay.

Tavares was naturally a part of his team's offensive explosion, bringing his season point total to 77 in 74 games. Eight of those points have come during his current four-game scoring streak, including seven helpers over the past three games. Some team is going to make the pending free agent a very rich man this offseason.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories