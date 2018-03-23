Islanders' John Tavares: Bags two apples in losing cause
Tavares dished out a pair of power-play assists in Thursday's 7-6 loss to Tampa Bay.
Tavares was naturally a part of his team's offensive explosion, bringing his season point total to 77 in 74 games. Eight of those points have come during his current four-game scoring streak, including seven helpers over the past three games. Some team is going to make the pending free agent a very rich man this offseason.
