Islanders' John Tavares: Capitalizes on soft matchup against Coyotes

Tavares recorded three goals and an assist during Tuesday's 5-3 win over Arizona.

Tavares has now recorded four goals and three assists through his past two contests to give him 10 points through nine games for the campaign. He's locked in as a go-to asset in all settings and can be started confidently in daily contests while filling the net.

