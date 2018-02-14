Islanders' John Tavares: Collects 600th point Tuesday

Tavares scored the Islanders' only goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The first-period power-play marker was not only Tavares' 29th goal of the season, it was his 600th career point. The franchise center is on pace for his first point-per-game campaign since 2014-15, and not coincidentally his 20 points with the man advantage are already his highest total since that season.