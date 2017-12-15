Islanders' John Tavares: Collects three helpers in loss

Tavares registered three assists and 10 shot attempts during Thursday's 6-4 loss to Columbus.

After missing the scoresheet in six of seven games to start the season, Tavares has caught fire with 16 goals and 18 assists through his past 25 contests. He has long-standing chemistry with linemates Josh Bailey and Anders Lee, and the trio have proven to be as dangerous as any line in the league. With unrestricted free agency looming, Tavares certainly is affirming his status among the elite players in the league.