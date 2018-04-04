Islanders' John Tavares: Collects two points in win
Tavares scored twice -- once on the power play -- during Tuesday's 5-4 win over Philadelphia.
Tavares has now marked the scoresheet in nine of his past 10 games for five goals and nine assists. The heater has him up to 83 points for the season, and with Tuesday's power-play tally, his 30 points with the man advantage trail his career-high mark from the 2014-15 campaign by one. While it projects to be an interesting offseason for Tavares with unrestricted free agency ahead, it's difficult to envision any potential relocation that would derail his fantasy value.
More News
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Bags two apples in losing cause•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Picks up two assists Tuesday•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Back at center•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Records three assists•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Moves to wing•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Solves Braden Holtby on Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...