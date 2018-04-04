Islanders' John Tavares: Collects two points in win

Tavares scored twice -- once on the power play -- during Tuesday's 5-4 win over Philadelphia.

Tavares has now marked the scoresheet in nine of his past 10 games for five goals and nine assists. The heater has him up to 83 points for the season, and with Tuesday's power-play tally, his 30 points with the man advantage trail his career-high mark from the 2014-15 campaign by one. While it projects to be an interesting offseason for Tavares with unrestricted free agency ahead, it's difficult to envision any potential relocation that would derail his fantasy value.