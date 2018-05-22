Islanders' John Tavares: Contacted by Isles
Tavares and the Islanders have spoken to each other, SNY.TV reports.
There are reports that former New Jersey and Toronto general manager, Lou Lamoriello, has been hired by the Islanders as director of hockey operations and his first order of business was to contact Tavares. It is unknown what Tavares wants to return to the Isles, but if it was for the organization to hire one of the best GMs in NHL history, mission accomplished. Tavares can be an unrestricted free agent on July 1 and will pretty much have his choice of where he wants to play. No matter where he ends up, he will likely be one of the first centers taken off the board in fantasy leagues next season.
More News
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Could still be traded•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Collects two points in win•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Bags two apples in losing cause•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Picks up two assists Tuesday•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Back at center•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Records three assists•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...