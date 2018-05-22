Islanders' John Tavares: Contacted by Isles

Tavares and the Islanders have spoken to each other, SNY.TV reports.

There are reports that former New Jersey and Toronto general manager, Lou Lamoriello, has been hired by the Islanders as director of hockey operations and his first order of business was to contact Tavares. It is unknown what Tavares wants to return to the Isles, but if it was for the organization to hire one of the best GMs in NHL history, mission accomplished. Tavares can be an unrestricted free agent on July 1 and will pretty much have his choice of where he wants to play. No matter where he ends up, he will likely be one of the first centers taken off the board in fantasy leagues next season.