Islanders' John Tavares: Continues goal fest

Tavares potted a pair of goals, including one on the power play, in Monday's 6-3 home win over Vegas.

The Islanders' captain now has an eye-popping 11 goals in 12 contests this year -- nine of which have come in his last five. Tavares also recorded a season-high seven shots on goal, giving him 40 in total, which makes him an elite fantasy asset in all settings. Linemate Josh Bailey has been playing out of his mind, as well, with 14 points of his own.