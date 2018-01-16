Islanders' John Tavares: Continues to score amid contract talk
Tavares scored twice and registered five shots through 23:37 of ice time (1:36 with the man advantage) during Monday's 5-4 win over Montreal.
While Tavares' future with the Islanders continues to garner frequent headlines, his numbers are fueling fantasy teams. The 27-year-old star is up to 24 goals and 54 points through 45 games this season, and he's well on his way to his best season since the 2014-15 campaign.
More News
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Not looking to leave•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Records helper Wednesday•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Tacks on three more points•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Two helpers, five shots in loss•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Leads team to win with goal and two helpers•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Collects three helpers in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...