Islanders' John Tavares: Continues to score amid contract talk

Tavares scored twice and registered five shots through 23:37 of ice time (1:36 with the man advantage) during Monday's 5-4 win over Montreal.

While Tavares' future with the Islanders continues to garner frequent headlines, his numbers are fueling fantasy teams. The 27-year-old star is up to 24 goals and 54 points through 45 games this season, and he's well on his way to his best season since the 2014-15 campaign.