Islanders' John Tavares: Could still be traded
Tavares could still be traded by the Islanders before the NHL draft, Newsday reports.
There are really three possible scenarios for Tavares this summer. First, he could re-sign with the Islanders which would keep him on Long Island for what may be the rest of his career. Second, the Islanders could trade his rights to a team that believes they can sign him to a long term contract. This could net the Isles a mid-round pick and/or less than prized prospects. Last, the Isles could perform a sign and trade. This is usually done in the NBA but could work for the Isles if they can't re-sign Tavares and he comes to an agreement with another team. The reason this could be attractive to another team is that the Isles can sign Tavares to an eight-year contract whereas any other team can only offer him a seven-year deal. Any way you look at it, Tavares, who finished this past season with 37 goals and 84 points, is going to command a huge contract in both term and salary with whichever team he agrees to sign with.
More News
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Collects two points in win•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Bags two apples in losing cause•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Picks up two assists Tuesday•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Back at center•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Records three assists•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Moves to wing•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...