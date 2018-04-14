Islanders' John Tavares: Could still be traded

Tavares could still be traded by the Islanders before the NHL draft, Newsday reports.

There are really three possible scenarios for Tavares this summer. First, he could re-sign with the Islanders which would keep him on Long Island for what may be the rest of his career. Second, the Islanders could trade his rights to a team that believes they can sign him to a long term contract. This could net the Isles a mid-round pick and/or less than prized prospects. Last, the Isles could perform a sign and trade. This is usually done in the NBA but could work for the Isles if they can't re-sign Tavares and he comes to an agreement with another team. The reason this could be attractive to another team is that the Isles can sign Tavares to an eight-year contract whereas any other team can only offer him a seven-year deal. Any way you look at it, Tavares, who finished this past season with 37 goals and 84 points, is going to command a huge contract in both term and salary with whichever team he agrees to sign with.

