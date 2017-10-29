Islanders' John Tavares: Dazzles with natural hat trick

Tavares scored a natural hat trick in the third period of Saturday's win over the Devils.

It was the second hat trick in the past three games for Tavares, who has been on fire of late. The captain has 13 points in 11 games on the season, but 10 of those points have come in his last four outings. Talk about turning on a switch. He's been a must-start every night in fantasy for several years now, so take full advantage of this offensive explosion.