Islanders' John Tavares: Dazzles with natural hat trick
Tavares scored a natural hat trick in the third period of Saturday's win over the Devils.
It was the second hat trick in the past three games for Tavares, who has been on fire of late. The captain has 13 points in 11 games on the season, but 10 of those points have come in his last four outings. Talk about turning on a switch. He's been a must-start every night in fantasy for several years now, so take full advantage of this offensive explosion.
More News
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Capitalizes on soft matchup against Coyotes•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Doubles point total in one game•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Explodes with three-point game•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Typically productive in preseason debut•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Not in rush for new contract•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Wants to remain with Islanders•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...