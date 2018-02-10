Islanders' John Tavares: Dishes out two power-play helpers

Tavares recorded two power-play assists to overshadow a minus-4 rating during Friday's 7-6 overtime win against Detroit.

The star center is now up to 28 goals and 34 assists through 56 games, and his 3.27 points per 60 minutes remains a high-end mark. While contract negotiations and trade talks continue to loom over Tavares' season, the pending unrestricted free agent is on track for his best offensive season since the 2014-15 campaign, and a career-best showing is also within reach.