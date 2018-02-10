Islanders' John Tavares: Dishes out two power-play helpers
Tavares recorded two power-play assists to overshadow a minus-4 rating during Friday's 7-6 overtime win against Detroit.
The star center is now up to 28 goals and 34 assists through 56 games, and his 3.27 points per 60 minutes remains a high-end mark. While contract negotiations and trade talks continue to loom over Tavares' season, the pending unrestricted free agent is on track for his best offensive season since the 2014-15 campaign, and a career-best showing is also within reach.
More News
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Won't be traded•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Delivers two more points in Chicago•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Continues to score amid contract talk•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Not looking to leave•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Records helper Wednesday•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Tacks on three more points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...