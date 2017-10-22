Islanders' John Tavares: Doubles point total in one game
Tavares doubled his season point total with a three-point outing Saturday in a 5-3 win over San Jose.
Tavares snapped a five-game point drought with this little outburst. There will be plenty of people who suggest his sluggish start is tied to his contract (or lack thereof). But Tavares seems nonplussed by the controversy. He and the Isles have put together two straight wins and could be ready to start plotting a path to the playoffs. Tavares' points will come.
