Islanders' John Tavares: Explodes with three-point game

Tavares delivered a two-goal, one-assist performance Saturday in a 5-4 victory over the Lightning.

There was no doubt on Tavares' first-period snipe -- he intercepted a pass and broke in alone while shorthanded and made no mistake. Tavares is building toward a huge payday and will be out to prove his detractors wrong. Games like this do just that.

