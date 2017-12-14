Islanders' John Tavares: Helps on both goals

Tavares dished out a helper on a pair of Anders Lee goals in a 5-2 loss to Dallas on Wednesday.

Two games without an appearance on the score sheet qualifies as a drought for Tavares, who has been consistently strong for the past two months and really all season. He's pretty much a sure thing as far as fantasy production goes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories