Islanders' John Tavares: Just keeps on scoring

Tavares recorded a goal, an assist and six shots on net during Thursday's 4-3 loss to Washington.

With Thursday's two points, Tavares now has 12 goals and five assists through 13 games, including five multi-point showings in his past six outings. He's locked in as a high-end asset in all settings, and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, Tavares has millions upon millions of reasons to push the offensive envelope this year.