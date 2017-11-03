Islanders' John Tavares: Just keeps on scoring
Tavares recorded a goal, an assist and six shots on net during Thursday's 4-3 loss to Washington.
With Thursday's two points, Tavares now has 12 goals and five assists through 13 games, including five multi-point showings in his past six outings. He's locked in as a high-end asset in all settings, and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, Tavares has millions upon millions of reasons to push the offensive envelope this year.
