Islanders' John Tavares: Leads team to win with goal and two helpers

Tavares led his club to a 4-3 overtime win over the Kings with a goal and two assists Saturday night.

Tavares is now tied for third in NHL scoring with 40 points. He's riding a remarkable four-game, nine-point streak and has 14 points in his last 10 games. If he remains healthy, Tavares should flirt with his first 100-point season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories