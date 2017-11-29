Islanders' John Tavares: Leads the way against Vancouver

Tavares netted his 16th goal of the season and added a helper in Tuesday's win over the Canucks.

Tavares continues to dominate and now has 28 points in 24 games on the season. The 27-year-old only saw 16:57 of ice time Tuesday, but that's all he needed to turn in an excellent performance that was worth of first star honors. The first-line center is an automatic roll whenever the Islanders take to the ice.