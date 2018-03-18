Islanders' John Tavares: Moves to wing
Tavares will be moved to left-wing Sunday versus Carolina, Newsday reports.
Coach Doug Weight is trying his best to shake the Islanders out of their current free fall and with the Islanders just about out of the playoff race, he may feel like he has nothing to lose. Tavares will play left-wing Sunday with Matthew Barzal at center and Jordan Eberle on the right side. Weight does admit that this could be a short term move so whether or not this line stay intact for a period, a game, or a week, likely depends on how much chemistry the trio develops versus the Canes.
