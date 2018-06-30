Islanders' John Tavares: Next destination still unknown
Tavares' agent Pat Brisson made it known that his camp is still engaged in contract discussions with six teams, and a decision has yet to be made as of Friday evening, according to the SiriusXM NHL Network.
Islanders fans are champing at the bit wondering if the prized pivot will stay put or officially sign with a different club when the free-agency signing period opens Sunday. The Athletic suggests that Tavares -- who's maintained a 0.928 points-per-game pace over nine years in the NHL -- may be the "best player to ever go to market in the salary cap era."
