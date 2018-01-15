Islanders' John Tavares: Not looking to leave
Tavares stated to the Montreal media Monday that his preference is to remain with the Islanders, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Tavares is in the final year of his contract and could be a free agent July 1. He has stated over and over again that his preference has been to remain with the Islanders but speculation has run rampant about his future because he and the team have yet to begin negotiations on a new deal. One of the reasons for that may have been that Tavares didn't know where the Islanders would be playing in the future but that has been solved with the team winning the rights to build a new arena next to Belmont Racetrack. Money shouldn't be an issue as ownership has not been shy about wanting Tavares to stay long term and lead the team into the new arena in 2021. Everyone is saying all the right things, but until Tavares signs a new deal, rumors will continue as to where he will end up playing next year.
