Islanders' John Tavares: Notches 13th goal of season
Tavares scored his 13th goal of the season in Saturday's win over the Blues.
Tavares has been tearing it up of late, racking up 11 goals in his last 10 games. The top-line center was held off the scoresheet in his last two outings, but he got back on track against a Western-Conference powerhouse. Tavares' consistent point production makes him a dynamic fantasy center worth owning in all formats. He's got 19 points through 17 contests and should remains at close to a point-per-game pace for the rest of the season.
