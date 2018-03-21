Islanders' John Tavares: Picks up two assists Tuesday

Tavares notched two assists, one on the power play, while adding two shots and one blocked shot in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

The 27-year-old superstar now has 32 goals and 75 points in 73 games on the season, including 25 (10 goals, 15 assists) with the man advantage. Tavares is set to cash in as a free agent in the offseason, either with the Isles or another club, but wherever he ends up he should remain an elite scoring option.