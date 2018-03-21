Islanders' John Tavares: Picks up two assists Tuesday
Tavares notched two assists, one on the power play, while adding two shots and one blocked shot in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.
The 27-year-old superstar now has 32 goals and 75 points in 73 games on the season, including 25 (10 goals, 15 assists) with the man advantage. Tavares is set to cash in as a free agent in the offseason, either with the Isles or another club, but wherever he ends up he should remain an elite scoring option.
More News
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Back at center•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Records three assists•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Moves to wing•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Solves Braden Holtby on Friday•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Records first multi-point game of March•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Remains with Islanders•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...