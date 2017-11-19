Islanders' John Tavares: Posts three-point night Saturday

Tavares recorded an empty-net goal and two assists during Saturday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

The Islanders captain is bouncing back nicely after a disappointing 2016-17 campaign and now stands at 13 goals and 22 points in 19 games after Saturday's action. Tavares is an elite goal-scorer among centermen, so play him every night.

