Islanders' John Tavares: Records first multi-point game of March
Tavares scored a goal and added a helper, but his squad fell short in a 4-3 overtime loss to Vancouver on Monday.
After a five-game drought ended on Saturday against Pittsburgh, Tavares returned to doing what he does best: putting up points for the Islanders. He's only broken 80 points twice in his career, but he's got a reasonable shot to do it this year with 67 already.
