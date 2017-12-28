Islanders' John Tavares: Records helper Wednesday

Tavares notched an assist and four shots on goal in 21:40 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

The assist on Mathew Barzal's overtime-winner extended Tavares' point streak to eight games -- a span that's featured a whopping 16 points. If he stays healthy, the 27-year-old has a great chance to shatter his previous career highs of 38 goals (2014), 50 assists (2011), and 86 points (2014).