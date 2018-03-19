Islanders' John Tavares: Records three assists

Tavares picked up three assists in a 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Sunday.

His first game at wing was a success in the box score, but Tavares and his new linemates, Matthew Barzal and Jordan Eberle, didn't connect for any goals. Tavares assisted two power-play scores and picked up another helper on a Josh Bailey goal. With the Islanders losing again Sunday, it will be interesting to see if coach Doug Weight sticks with Tavares at wing, but Tavares is capable of having success anywhere. He has nine points in the last seven games.