Islanders' John Tavares: Remains with Islanders

Tavares wasn't traded by the Islanders prior to the deadline Monday, Newsday reports.

General manager Garth Snow had stated for months that Tavares wouldn't be traded this season even if he and team had not come to an agreement on a contract extension. Tavares stated Monday that he has not given up hope of signing a new contract with the team before the end of the season, but the closer he gets to free agency on July 1, the more likely he is to see what other offers there might be out there for his services. Tavares is one of the top players in the game and is having another productive season with 30 goals and 34 assists in 63 games as he tries to help secure a playoff berth for the Islanders.