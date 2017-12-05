Islanders' John Tavares: Snipes 17th goal of season
Tavares picked up his 17th marker in a 5-4 win over Florida on Monday.
Amazingly, Tavares has only once had more goals than assists in his nine years in the league, and he's never topped 40 goals in a season. He's on pace to hit 53 this year, though, so this could prove to be a career season for the Islanders' star.
