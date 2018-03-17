Islanders' John Tavares: Solves Braden Holtby on Friday

Tavares fashioned a power-play goal in Friday's 6-3 road loss to the Capitals.

This was the 32nd goal of the season for Tavares, but only his third in a month's span. Ideally, your No. 1 fantasy forward would be performing at greater than a point-per-game pace, but Tavares is just a hair under that mark with 70 points through 71 contests.

