Islanders' John Tavares: Solves Braden Holtby on Friday
Tavares fashioned a power-play goal in Friday's 6-3 road loss to the Capitals.
This was the 32nd goal of the season for Tavares, but only his third in a month's span. Ideally, your No. 1 fantasy forward would be performing at greater than a point-per-game pace, but Tavares is just a hair under that mark with 70 points through 71 contests.
More News
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Records first multi-point game of March•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Remains with Islanders•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Collects 600th point Tuesday•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Dishes out two power-play helpers•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Won't be traded•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Delivers two more points in Chicago•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...