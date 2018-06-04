Islanders' John Tavares: Speaks with Isles

Tavares has met and spoken with Lou Lamoriello about his future with the Islanders, Islanders Point Blank reports.

Tavares is a free agent on July 1 and hasn't let it be known where he prefers to play next season. According to the report, Tavares wasn't talking to the Isles prior to the hiring of Lamoriello, which pretty much tells you all you need to know about what his plans were regarding his future with the club before Lamoriello took over. Tavares will have his choice of teams to play for as there will be multiple offers for his services. His decision will likely come down to how close his new team is to competing and winning a Stanley Cup.