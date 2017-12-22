Islanders' John Tavares: Tacks on three more points
Tavares scored two goals and added an assist during Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to Anaheim.
One of the goals and the assist came with the man advantage to improve Tavares to 12 power-play points for the campaign. This was also his fifth consecutive multi-point showing during a six-game point streak consisting of four goals and 10 assists. Eventually, Tavares is going to miss the scoresheet again, but fantasy owners have to be thrilled with his elite production (21 goals and 45 points) this season.
More News
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Two helpers, five shots in loss•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Leads team to win with goal and two helpers•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Collects three helpers in loss•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Helps on both goals•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Snipes 17th goal of season•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Leads way against Vancouver•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...