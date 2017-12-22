Islanders' John Tavares: Tacks on three more points

Tavares scored two goals and added an assist during Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to Anaheim.

One of the goals and the assist came with the man advantage to improve Tavares to 12 power-play points for the campaign. This was also his fifth consecutive multi-point showing during a six-game point streak consisting of four goals and 10 assists. Eventually, Tavares is going to miss the scoresheet again, but fantasy owners have to be thrilled with his elite production (21 goals and 45 points) this season.