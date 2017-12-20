Islanders' John Tavares: Two helpers, five shots in loss

Tavares recorded two assists and five shots through 19:19 of ice time (2:45 with the man advantage) during Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Detroit.

The star center now has four consecutive multi-point showings to improve to 19 goals and 42 points for the campaign. It's unlikely his 18.3 shooting percentage holds up, but there is plenty of room for negative regression before it's a fantasy concern. Lock Tavares into seasonal lineups confidently.