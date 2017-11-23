Islanders' John Tavares: Two helpers Wednesday

Tavares notched two assists in a 4-3 overtime win Wednesday versus the Flyers.

The pivot didn't register a shot on goal, but that didn't stop him from adding to his point total. So far, he's tallied 25 points through 21 games. It's not like he hasn't been shooting a lot, either (63 shots on goal).

