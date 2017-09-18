Islanders' John Tavares: Typically productive in preseason debut

Tavares scored twice Sunday, and it was his overtime goal that gave the Islanders a 3-2 preseason home win over the Flyers.

Tavares, one of the NHL's elite centers, is back to work in preparation for the final year that remains on his contract with the Islanders. The 26-year-old has already been in the league for eight years, with his career output including 235 goals and 302 assists. Don't expect the consummate professional to get distracted by the hockey public's eagerness to know where he'll end up, but it's safe to assume that he'll garner much more than the $5.5 million AAV on his current deal. Tavares' point totals have slipped two years in a row -- down to 66 last year -- but the venerable Jordan Eberle was brought in this summer to be his right-hand man.