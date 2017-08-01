Islanders' John Tavares: Wants to remain with Islanders

Tavares stated Tuesday that he hopes to remain with the Islanders, Neil Best of Newsday reports.

Tavares is entering the last season of a six-year $33 million contract and will be due for a substantial raise. If the Isles feel they can't sign him to a long term contract then they may feel that it is in the best interest of the organization to trade him to a team that will sign him.

