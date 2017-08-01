Islanders' John Tavares: Wants to remain with Islanders
Tavares stated Tuesday that he hopes to remain with the Islanders, Neil Best of Newsday reports.
Tavares is entering the last season of a six-year $33 million contract and will be due for a substantial raise. If the Isles feel they can't sign him to a long term contract then they may feel that it is in the best interest of the organization to trade him to a team that will sign him.
More News
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Still no contract talks taking place•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Surgery on hand•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Original timeline of 3-to-5 weeks•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Out for rest of season•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Officially week-to-week, season may be over•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Will be reexamined Saturday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...