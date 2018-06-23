Islanders' John Tavares: Will speak to five other teams about contract

Tavares will meet with five teams during the free agency interview period that opens Sunday, reports Larry Brooks of the New York Post.

We don't know which teams, but Brooks was quick to point out that the Rangers were not among the five. This move by Tavares was to be expected -- you don't wait this long to get to free agency without at least having a conversation with other teams. The Isles remain committed to re-signing their stud.

