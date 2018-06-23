Islanders' John Tavares: Will speak to five other teams about contract
Tavares will meet with five teams during the free agency interview period that opens Sunday, reports Larry Brooks of the New York Post.
We don't know which teams, but Brooks was quick to point out that the Rangers were not among the five. This move by Tavares was to be expected -- you don't wait this long to get to free agency without at least having a conversation with other teams. The Isles remain committed to re-signing their stud.
More News
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Working on deal with Islanders•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Speaks with Isles•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Contacted by Isles•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Could still be traded•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Collects two points in win•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Bags two apples in losing cause•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...