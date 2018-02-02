Islanders' John Tavares: Won't be traded

Tavares won't be traded before the NHL trade deadline on Feb. 26, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

General manager Garth Snow stated Thursday "I'm not trading John Tavares" to try and squash the inevitable rumors that will surface over the next few weeks. The Islanders are coming off back to back losses so there will be some who will wonder if the Isles would move Tavares should they fall out of the playoff hunt. Tavares is a free agent after the season and although Tavares seems to want to stay with the Islanders, it's a risky course of action to hold onto him and risk getting nothing for him should he bolt for greener pastures during free agency. Money won't be an issue as Tavares will have plenty of suitors who will break the bank for his services should he elect to leave Long Island. It is likely to come down to how much he believes in the direction the team is heading and how comfortable he will be with the Islanders' arena situation over the next few seasons.