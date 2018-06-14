Islanders' John Tavares: Working on a deal with Islanders
Tavares and the Islanders are attempting to negotiate a contract extension, Darren Dreger of The Sporting News reports.
Tavares had 37 goals and 47 assists in 82 games for the Islanders last season and is considered to be the top player available when free agency hits on July 1. The Islanders took a major step in the right direction in their attempt to sign Tavares when they hired Lou Lamiorello as general manager, as he will bring instant credibility to the team's front office. The Isles biggest negotiating advantage is that they can offer Tavares an eight-year contract if they sign him before July 1 while other teams can only offer him a seven year deal. If Tavares is unsigned however by July 1, then odds are he will be wearing a different sweater in October.
More News
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Speaks with Isles•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Contacted by Isles•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Could still be traded•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Collects two points in win•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Bags two apples in losing cause•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Picks up two assists Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...