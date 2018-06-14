Islanders' John Tavares: Working on deal with Islanders

Tavares and the Islanders are attempting to negotiate a contract extension, Darren Dreger of The Sporting News reports.

Tavares had 37 goals and 47 assists in 82 games for the Islanders last season and is considered to be the top player available when free agency hits on July 1. The Islanders took a major step in the right direction in their attempt to sign Tavares when they hired Lou Lamoriello as general manager, as he will bring instant credibility to the team's front office. New York's biggest negotiating advantage is its ability to offer Tavares an eight-year contract if the two parties agree to terms before July 1 while other teams can only offer him a seven-year deal. If Tavares is unsigned by July 1, however, then odds are he will be wearing a different sweater in October.