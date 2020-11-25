Boychuk will end his professional career due to an eye injury suffered during the 2019-20 campaign, the Islanders announced Wednesday.

Boychuk played in just three of the team's 22 games in the postseason last year. Even when he was on the ice, the blueliner averaged just 10:56 of ice time in which he garnered four shots, nine blocks and six hits. Over the course of his 13-year NHL career, the 36-year-old Edmonton native saw action in 725 games for Colorado, Boston and New York and racked up 54 goals and 152 helpers along the way. The veteran blueliner chipped in another 30 points in 104 postseason contests that included a Stanley Cup championship with the Bruins in 2011. Given the team's release stated that Boychuk's career was ending, rather than retiring, he figures to spend the final two years of his deal on long-term injured reserve.