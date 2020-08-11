Boychuk (undisclosed) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Coach Barry Trotz labeled Boychuk "highly probable" for Game 1 against the Capitals on Monday, and the blueliner has been practicing since Sunday, so at this point it's safe to assume he'll be available for Wednesday's series opener. The 36-year-old vet only picked up 11 points in 64 games during the regular season, so he won't be a popular option in daily fantasy contests or playoff pools going forward.