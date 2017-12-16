Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Back in action Saturday
Boychuk (upper body) took the ice for warmups Saturday and will suit up against the Kings, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Boychuk was questionable for the matchup with Los Angeles after leaving Thursday's contest with Columbus early, but appears to be set and ready to go. The blueliner is currently bogged down in an eight-game goalless streak in addition to his five-game point drought. Despite his current struggles, the 33-year-old should be able to reach the 20-point mark for the fifth consecutive year.
