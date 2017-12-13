Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Back in lineup Wednesday
Boychuk (undisclosed) took line rushes and will play Wednesday against the Stars, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Boychuk has missed the last three games, but his mystery ailment has been cured and he'll return to the top defensive rotation. Before this injury, the veteran blueliner posted just one goal and one assist in the prior nine games, but with 22 shots on goal in that span, he's certainly producing enough opportunities to be a fantasy asset.
