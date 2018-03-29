Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Back in tow Friday
Boychuk (upper body) has been cleared to play in Friday's home game against the Maple Leafs, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports
Boychuk missed Tuesday's road win over the Senators, but he's evidently none the worse for wear for this matchup against a Toronto club seeking in pursuit of its 100th point of the season. A solid two-way defender, Boychuk's added 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) to complement 112 hits and 110 blocked shots.
