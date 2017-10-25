Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Back on top power play unit
Boychuk was returned to the top power play unit Tuesday.
Boychuk was removed from the role as the Isles power play had started off extremely poor. Although the PP had picked up a bit with Ryan Pulock at point, his defensive liabilities forced the team to go back to Boychuk. Currently Boychuk is still scoreless this season which makes this move a curious one but he does possess a booming shot, something the Isles are hoping he can get on net more often than not.
More News
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Decent effort despite rout•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Won't be exposed to expansion draft•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Making return Thursday•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Could return Thursday•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Out again Monday, Thursday return possible•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Expected to miss Saturday's game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...