Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Back on top power play unit

Boychuk was returned to the top power play unit Tuesday.

Boychuk was removed from the role as the Isles power play had started off extremely poor. Although the PP had picked up a bit with Ryan Pulock at point, his defensive liabilities forced the team to go back to Boychuk. Currently Boychuk is still scoreless this season which makes this move a curious one but he does possess a booming shot, something the Isles are hoping he can get on net more often than not.