Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Back to full health
Boychuk has recovered from the skate blade he took to his eyelid and will be able to play if and when the season resumes, Islanders web site reports.
This news came from general manager Lou Lamoriello on Saturday. Boychuk took 90 stitches to his eyelid when accidentally cut by a skate blade on March 3. The swelling had subsided in the eye and there was no permanent vision damage but Boychuk did have to wait for his vision to clear in that eye. That has now happened and Boychuk will return to action when the NHL decides it is safe to resume play.
