Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Back with the team
Boychuk has rejoined the Islanders and will play Friday versus the Senators, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
This was to be expected as Boychuk only missed the game Sunday to be with his wife who was giving birth to the couple's son. Boychuk will play with Nick Leddy, his usual defensive partner, on the top pair for the Islanders and will be relied upon to keep the opposition's top forwards in check.
