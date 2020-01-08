Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Changes defensive partners

Boychuk has been paired with rookie Noah Dobson since the injury to Adam Pelech (Achilles), Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Boychuk has played most of the season with his usual defensive partner, Nick Leddy. With Pelech (Achilles) out until May, however, coach Barry Trotz has been tinkering with his defensive pairings. Those pairing could change Thursday as the team will practice for the first time that day since Pelech went down. Boychuk has two goals, eight assists, and a rating of zero in 41 games this season. At this point in his career, Boychuk's biggest value to the Isles is as a veteran leader on defense.