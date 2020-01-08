Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Changes defensive partners
Boychuk has been paired with rookie Noah Dobson since the injury to Adam Pelech (Achilles), Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Boychuk has played most of the season with his usual defensive partner, Nick Leddy. With Pelech (Achilles) out until May, however, coach Barry Trotz has been tinkering with his defensive pairings. Those pairing could change Thursday as the team will practice for the first time that day since Pelech went down. Boychuk has two goals, eight assists, and a rating of zero in 41 games this season. At this point in his career, Boychuk's biggest value to the Isles is as a veteran leader on defense.
More News
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Scoreless in six straight•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Back on scoresheet•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Scoreless drought continues•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Scoreless in four straight•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Extends point streak•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Strikes on power play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.